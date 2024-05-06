Met Gala 2024 Guest List Latest: Jennifer Lopez and Kim K ‘attending’ but Taylor Swift is not set to be there
I can barely contain my excitement for the Met Gala 2024 and more specifically who is on the Met Gala 2024 Guest List. As Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny are joining Anna Wintour as co-chairs, fingers crossed, it is almost certain that they will be in attendance.
The dress code is ‘The Garden in Time’ and was inspired by a short story of the same name by JG Ballard, who wrote the novel, Empire of the Sun. At the time of writing, the Met Gala 2024 Guest List Latest was according to the Instagram account @metgala.official that stars such as (aside from the co-chairs) Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and Blake Lively are set to attend.
As for the stars who are set to miss the Met Gala 2024, top of the list at the moment are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Taylor is in Paris for her next International Ears Tour performance in Paris on May 9 and whilst we are not yet at that date, she will obviously have plenty of rehearsals ahead of her upcoming European leg.
However, that is not to say Taylor Swift can’t do both. After all, she did perform four shows in Tokyo this February before hot footing it back to Las Vegas to see boyfriend Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl. At this stage, however, it looks unlikely that we will see Taylor and Travis in attendance, but never say never, so watch this space…
Although a huge number of Hollywood stars are set to descend on the red carpet at the Met Gala 2024, there are sure to be some celebrities who will command more attention than others and not necessarily for the right reasons. Kim Kardashian wore a shockingly all black Balenciaga gown to the Met Gala 2021, so it will be interesting to see what she wears this year!
