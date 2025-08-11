A Perfect Match star has revealed that some of her season three co-stars who coupled up during the show have recently ‘got back together’.

The Bachelor star Rachel Recchia, who was paired with Freddie Powell from Love Is Blind and then Love Island UK’s Scott Van-der-sluis from Love Island and after being dumped by her Bachelor ex Clayton Echard, has revealed that some of her couple co-stars have rekindled their romances.

Rachel was speaking to Nick Viall , who is also a former Bachelor star, and his wife Natalie Joy on their Viall Files podcast, where she said that multiple couples got back together at a recent Netflix event - and said that even more drama happened.

She said that some of the singles who paired up on the show went their separate ways after the show - which we already know as Louis Russell took part in Celebs Go Dating months after the show ended and is now seeing Love Island USA’s Huda Mustafa. But there is apparently more than one couple who thought there was unfinished business between them when they saw each other recently.

“There’s a lot still going on, like, even just from that Netflix [Summer Break] event,” she said. The event took place in May and celebrates shows and contestants from across the Netflix universe.

She continued: “There’s a lot happening. Oh, my God, there might have been more drama at that Netflix event. There’s still stuff going on, even though filming was a year ago. There were lots of people fighting, couples getting back together.” But, of course she did not give any names.

Rachel did confirm, however, that half of a new couple includes a Love Island star, which means Scott, Love Island’s USA Carrington Rodriguez or Ray Gantt is now happily in a relationship.

“There’s three Love Island guys, we’ll say that. Don’t know which one though,” she hinted before Viall Files couple Nick Viall and Natalie Joy speculated that Rachel connected with Carrington following the Summer Break party. Rachel replied, “I don’t know. It could be Ray. I don’t know, you guys,” she teased.

The show is filmed around a year in advance, so it’s no surprise to learn that a lot has happened in the lives of the stars since the cameras were rolling. Love is Blind UK’s Ollie Sutherland and Love is Blind US’s Amber Desiree ‘AD’ Smith announced in March that they are engaged. Then, in May, they thrilled fans by telling them they are expecting a baby too.

Co-star Hannah Burns has also revealed she is engaged and will welcome a child in the coming months, seemingly also with a co-star from the hit Netflix dating show, but she has kept his identity as a secret. Plus, she’s also claimed that her scenes were cut from the show so we may not see her romance blossom at all.

The final episode of Perfect Match season three airs on Netflix on Friday (August 15), so we’ll find out all about all the cast member’s current relationship status’ then. Hannah has already promised her Instagram fans that she’ll reveal who she’s in a relationship with on that day. If you can’t wait that long, however, you can check out which Perfect Match season 3 couples are still together now.

* Watch the first nine episodes of Perfect Match season 3 on Neflix now, with episode 10 coming on Friday.