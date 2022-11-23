The top 100 baby names for boys and girls of 2022 have been unveiled in a new ranking from BabyCentre.
Thousands of parents have registered their baby name picks on the pregnancy and parenting site, and trends show that people have been turning to Love Island, England’s Lionesses and the 90s for inspiration.
This year has seen a change at the baby girl name rankings, with Olivia being knocked off the top spot from 2021 and replaced by Sophie. Meanwhile, the most popular baby boy name remained unchanged with Muhammad taking the pole position once again.
The top 10 names for girls had a bit of a reshuffle, with Lily climbing the charts and two new names - Maya and Ivy - coming in at number nine and ten respectively. BabyCentre’s research suggested that the sudden surge in popularity for the name Maya could be due to presenter Maya Jama being named as the new host of ITV’s Love Island next year.
The influence of Love Island can be seen elsewhere, with the likes of Luca - the name of the 2022 runner-up - jumping 21 places into the top 10 boys’ names, and Toby and Chloe also climbing the charts - possibly inspired by former couple Toby Aromolaran and Love Island runner up Chloe Burrows.
Millie (Court), Liam (Reardon) and Teddy (Soares) also rose higher in the ranking, while names including Maura (Higgins) and Ovie (Soko) saw several registrations for the first time this year.
Women’s football also appeared to have an influence on the choices of new parents, with mums and dads opting for names seen among England’s UEFA Champions team. This included Leah (Williamson), Chloe (Kelly) and Lauren (Hemp) making their way into the top 100.
The pregnancy and parenting site also noted that parents have been opting for throwbacks to the 90s when naming their little ones, with babies being named after some of the decade’s biggest icons including Gabrielle and Aaliyah.
Thomas, Daniel, Matthew, Samuel, Charlotte and Emily, which were all popular in the 90s, also make a comeback, while the names of Friends stars like Matthew (Perry/LeBlanc), Lisa (Kudrow) and David (Schwimmer) also had an uptick in registrations.
What are the top 100 names for baby girls?
Listed are the top 100 names for baby girls in 2022, according to BabyCentre:
- Sophia
- Lily
- Olivia
- Isla
- Ava
- Amelia
- Freya
- Aria
- Maya
- Ivy
- Emily
- Isabella
- Mia
- Grace
- Evie
- Zara
- Millie
- Ella
- Hannah
- Daisy
- Rosie
- Elsie
- Willow
- Luna
- Poppy
- Zoe
- Isabelle
- Sophie
- Sienna
- Ada
- Nur
- Florence
- Charlotte
- Evelyn
- Emilia
- Maryam
- Fatima
- Harper
- Phoebe
- Ayla
- Mila
- Maisie
- Chloe
- Hallie
- Eliana
- Layla
- Lyla
- Emma
- Erin
- Eva
- Alice
- Aurora
- Aaliyah
- Ruby
- Matilda
- Leah
- Bella
- Thea
- Nora
- Molly
- Anna
- Darcie
- Lottie
- Eleanor
- Robyn
- Violet
- Maeve
- Anaya
- Maddison
- Arabella
- Maria
- Holly
- Ellie
- Penelope
- Imogen
- Lucy
- Talia
- Rose
- Mirha
- Bonnie
- Eliza
- Iris
- Abigail
- Nova
- Aisha
- Nancy
- Orla
- Gabriella
- Gracie
- Esme
- Jessica
- Scarlett
- Amira
- Elizabeth
- Jasmine
- Olive
- Lara
- Lola
- Mabel
- Harriet
Listed are the top 100 names for baby boys in 2022, according to BabyCentre:
- Muhammad
- Noah
- Theo
- Leo
- Oliver
- Jack
- George
- Luca
- Ethan
- Freddie
- Arthur
- Ryan
- Harry
- Oscar
- Henry
- Charlie
- Archie
- Teddy
- Thomas
- Adam
- Aiden
- Alfie
- Louie
- Finley
- Liam
- Jacob
- Lucas
- Daniel
- Caleb
- Joshua
- Jaxon
- Max
- Isaac
- Elijah
- Zayn
- Theodore
- Reuben
- Arlo
- Jayden
- James
- William
- Jude
- Tommy
- Mason
- Ali
- Albie
- Ezra
- Alexander
- Nathan
- Dylan
- Yusuf
- Kai
- Rory
- Logan
- Toby
- Roman
- Samuel
- Michael
- Elliot
- Myles
- Ayaan
- Sebastian
- Finn
- Kian
- Harrison
- Alex
- Jesse
- Jason
- David
- Grayson
- Levi
- Benjamin
- Hunter
- Hudson
- Gabriel
- Ollie
- Rowan
- Zachary
- Asher
- Ibrahim
- Riley
- Brodie
- Eli
- Oakley
- Abdul
- Luke
- Matthew
- Joseph
- Milo
- Hugo
- Reggie
- Edward
- Ronnie
- Aaron
- Jasper
- Omar
- Zion
- Bobby
- Abdullah
- Syed