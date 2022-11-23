For the curious.
Most popular baby names 2022: top 100 baby girl and baby boy names this year - including Love Island trends

New parents have been taking inspiration from Love Island, England’s Lionesses and the 90s

By Claire Schofield
37 minutes ago

The top 100 baby names for boys and girls of 2022 have been unveiled in a new ranking from BabyCentre.

Thousands of parents have registered their baby name picks on the pregnancy and parenting site, and trends show that people have been turning to Love Island, England’s Lionesses and the 90s for inspiration.

This year has seen a change at the baby girl name rankings, with Olivia being knocked off the top spot from 2021 and replaced by Sophie. Meanwhile, the most popular baby boy name remained unchanged with Muhammad taking the pole position once again.

The top 10 names for girls had a bit of a reshuffle, with Lily climbing the charts and two new names - Maya and Ivy - coming in at number nine and ten respectively. BabyCentre’s research suggested that the sudden surge in popularity for the name Maya could be due to presenter Maya Jama being named as the new host of ITV’s Love Island next year.

The top 100 baby names for boys and girls of 2022 have been unveiled by BabyCentre (Composite: Mark Hall / NationalWorld)

The influence of Love Island can be seen elsewhere, with the likes of Luca - the name of the 2022 runner-up - jumping 21 places into the top 10 boys’ names, and Toby and Chloe also climbing the charts - possibly inspired by former couple Toby Aromolaran and Love Island runner up Chloe Burrows.

Millie (Court), Liam (Reardon) and Teddy (Soares) also rose higher in the ranking, while names including Maura (Higgins) and Ovie (Soko) saw several registrations for the first time this year.

Women’s football also appeared to have an influence on the choices of new parents, with mums and dads opting for names seen among England’s UEFA Champions team. This included Leah (Williamson), Chloe (Kelly) and Lauren (Hemp) making their way into the top 100.

The pregnancy and parenting site also noted that parents have been opting for throwbacks to the 90s when naming their little ones, with babies being named after some of the decade’s biggest icons including Gabrielle and Aaliyah.

Thomas, Daniel, Matthew, Samuel, Charlotte and Emily, which were all popular in the 90s, also make a comeback, while the names of Friends stars like Matthew (Perry/LeBlanc), Lisa (Kudrow) and David (Schwimmer) also had an uptick in registrations.

(Composite: Mark Hall / NationalWorld)

What are the top 100 names for baby girls?

Listed are the top 100 names for baby girls in 2022, according to BabyCentre:

  1. Sophia
  2. Lily
  3. Olivia
  4. Isla
  5. Ava
  6. Amelia
  7. Freya
  8. Aria
  9. Maya
  10. Ivy
  11. Emily
  12. Isabella
  13. Mia
  14. Grace
  15. Evie
  16. Zara
  17. Millie
  18. Ella
  19. Hannah
  20. Daisy
  21. Rosie
  22. Elsie
  23. Willow
  24. Luna
  25. Poppy
  26. Zoe
  27. Isabelle
  28. Sophie
  29. Sienna
  30. Ada
  31. Nur
  32. Florence
  33. Charlotte
  34. Evelyn
  35. Emilia
  36. Maryam
  37. Fatima
  38. Harper
  39. Phoebe
  40. Ayla
  41. Mila
  42. Maisie
  43. Chloe
  44. Hallie
  45. Eliana
  46. Layla
  47. Lyla
  48. Emma
  49. Erin
  50. Eva
  51. Alice
  52. Aurora
  53. Aaliyah
  54. Ruby
  55. Matilda
  56. Leah
  57. Bella
  58. Thea
  59. Nora
  60. Molly
  61. Anna
  62. Darcie
  63. Lottie
  64. Eleanor
  65. Robyn
  66. Violet
  67. Maeve
  68. Anaya
  69. Maddison
  70. Arabella
  71. Maria
  72. Holly
  73. Ellie
  74. Penelope
  75. Imogen
  76. Lucy
  77. Talia
  78. Rose
  79. Mirha
  80. Bonnie
  81. Eliza
  82. Iris
  83. Abigail
  84. Nova
  85. Aisha
  86. Nancy
  87. Orla
  88. Gabriella
  89. Gracie
  90. Esme
  91. Jessica
  92. Scarlett
  93. Amira
  94. Elizabeth
  95. Jasmine
  96. Olive
  97. Lara
  98. Lola
  99. Mabel
  100. Harriet

Listed are the top 100 names for baby boys in 2022, according to BabyCentre:

  1. Muhammad
  2. Noah
  3. Theo
  4. Leo
  5. Oliver
  6. Jack
  7. George
  8. Luca
  9. Ethan
  10. Freddie
  11. Arthur
  12. Ryan
  13. Harry
  14. Oscar
  15. Henry
  16. Charlie
  17. Archie
  18. Teddy
  19. Thomas
  20. Adam
  21. Aiden
  22. Alfie
  23. Louie
  24. Finley
  25. Liam
  26. Jacob
  27. Lucas
  28. Daniel
  29. Caleb
  30. Joshua
  31. Jaxon
  32. Max
  33. Isaac
  34. Elijah
  35. Zayn
  36. Theodore
  37. Reuben
  38. Arlo
  39. Jayden
  40. James
  41. William
  42. Jude
  43. Tommy
  44. Mason
  45. Ali
  46. Albie
  47. Ezra
  48. Alexander
  49. Nathan
  50. Dylan
  51. Yusuf
  52. Kai
  53. Rory
  54. Logan
  55. Toby
  56. Roman
  57. Samuel
  58. Michael
  59. Elliot
  60. Myles
  61. Ayaan
  62. Sebastian
  63. Finn
  64. Kian
  65. Harrison
  66. Alex
  67. Jesse
  68. Jason
  69. David
  70. Grayson
  71. Levi
  72. Benjamin
  73. Hunter
  74. Hudson
  75. Gabriel
  76. Ollie
  77. Rowan
  78. Zachary
  79. Asher
  80. Ibrahim
  81. Riley
  82. Brodie
  83. Eli
  84. Oakley
  85. Abdul
  86. Luke
  87. Matthew
  88. Joseph
  89. Milo
  90. Hugo
  91. Reggie
  92. Edward
  93. Ronnie
  94. Aaron
  95. Jasper
  96. Omar
  97. Zion
  98. Bobby
  99. Abdullah
  100. Syed
