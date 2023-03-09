The Met Office has issued amber weather warnings for snow across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with yellow warnings over Scotland until the weekend

Wintry conditions are expected to continue into the weekend, with weather forecasters predicting colder-than-average temperatures will be with us for much of the month of March. However, while the intense snowfall may well have taken you back to 2018 or 2021, the Met Office has avoided using the term ‘Beast from the East’ to describe the current weather event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NationalWorld has several vital explainers on how to get through the Arctic blast. As well as driving tips for when you’re travelling through snow, we have explained how motor insurance works and whether you should walk your dog during the big freeze.

But you may also be wondering what will happen to your bins. Many councils across England, Wales and Scotland have warned they will not be sending out refuse collectors due to the severity of the weather conditions.

So, do bins get collected when it snows - and how can you find out what’s happening in your area? Here’s everything you need to know.

Do bins get collected when it snows?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether or not your bin collection goes ahead as planned when it snows depends on the severity of the weather conditions.

Just as you probably wouldn’t drive if roads were covered in snow and ice, so refuse collectors won’t leave the depot if it’s too dangerous to do so. Even if parts of their route are clear of snow, they will take in an overall picture on how bad conditions are before heading out.

Snow has buffeted the UK this week with more to come over the weekend (image: Getty Images)

Given how heavy bin lorries can be (they can weigh approximately 26 tonnes), they can be dangerous in icy weather. So not only do councils have to factor in the wellbeing of their own staff, they will also have to consider whether there is a danger to the general public as well.

What happens if snow means my bin collection is missed?

Advertisement

Advertisement

In some cases, it may be that your bin collection will be pushed back to another date. Sometimes this can be an extra date the council’s scheduled in to catch up after bad weather, or it could be that it’s the next scheduled collection date for that type of bin - it all depends on the council area you’re in.

Local authorities may still collect your bin on the intended day, but might send their rubbish crews out later than usual if weather conditions are forecasted to improve.

You should also leave your bins out if the conditions are too treacherous outside. If the council hasn’t deemed it safe enough to collect them, it might not be safe enough to bring them in. There is no limit for how long your bins can be left outside your property - just be sure they do not impede any other pavement users or other people’s homes.

If snow is forecasted for your area on bin day, it’s also worth covering any open bin containers you have, such as those for glass. They may be rejected by refuse collectors if they are full of snow.

Another common issue is frozen bin lids. If bin people cannot open the bin, they will not collect your rubbish. So, if it’s likely to be really cold, just be sure to check your lid hasn’t frozen shut.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rubbish collectors will not head out in extreme weather conditions due to safety concerns (image: Getty Images)

How can you check bin collections in your area?

There are two options when it comes to checking the status of bin collections - checking your council’s website or keeping an eye out on its social media feeds.

Given local authority websites can be a maze of information at the best of times, following them on Twitter or Facebook is probably an easier way to see what’s going on in your area in real-time. Typically, their posts will tell you whether they intend to carry out bin collections on the intended date or a different day.