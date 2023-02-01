With record interest rates and high inflation fuelling the UK cost of living property prices are being hit by low affordability, the building society has warned

UK house prices continued to fall from the record highs seen in 2022, new Nationwide Building Society house price data for January 2023 has shown.

According to the mortgage lender’s latest House Price Index (HPI), the average price of a property fell almost £4,000 to £258,297 compared to December 2022 - a 0.6% fall. It means average prices are now around 6% down on the record high recorded in August 2022 (£273,751).

It comes as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned the UK would suffer a sharp economic contraction in 2023 - something that is likely to be acknowledged by the Bank of England on Thursday (2 February). House prices typically fall in a recession as employment tends to become less secure, meaning people are less likely to expose themselves to the major financial cost of moving.

The cost of living crisis has already dampened prices, with high inflation eroding consumer purchasing power and record interest rates in the wake of Liz Truss’s mini budget making monthly repayments unaffordable for people in many areas of the UK. Other HPIs including analyses from Zoopla and Halifax have already shown house price growth is falling away.

But what has the latest Nationwide HPI shown - and what does the building society think will happen in 2023?

Nationwide is the UK’s second largest mortgage lender (image: PA)

How does the Nationwide HPI work?

The Nationwide HPI is one of several house price indexes published each month, and gives us a snapshot of how the housing market has been performing.

Nationwide is the second biggest mortgage lender in the country. It bases its research on mortgage data from the approval stage following a valuation of a property. It is therefore similar to the Halifax HPI.

It means it provides a more comprehensive picture of the housing market than other HPIs - like Rightmove’s (which focuses on house asking prices) and Zoopla’s (which focuses on towns and cities) - but is slightly less up-to-date.

What does the latest Nationwide HPI show?

According to the latest Nationwide House Price Index (HPI) published on Wednesday (1 February), house prices in January 2023 were 1.1% higher than in the same month a year previously (when the average price was £255,556).

It is the lowest rate of annual growth recorded by Nationwide since June 2020, when the average UK house price contracted 0.1% as a result of tumbling demand caused by the first national Covid-19 lockdown. This rate of growth rocketed from this point onwards and remained in double-digits for two years - largely as a result of a stamp duty holiday and pent up demand - before beginning to slide back from August.

Prices have fallen month-on-month ever since as a result of affordability challenges caused by rising interest rates, which spiked after the Liz Truss mini budget in September 2022. Monthly falls of 1% and 1.2% were recorded in October and November, with prices dropping 0.3% in December and 0.6% in January.

According to Nationwide’s data, the greatest falls in the rate of house price growth over the last six months of 2022 (see graphic below) were recorded in the South West, Wales and Yorkshire and the Humber. Overall UK growth declined by 5.5 percentage points in this period.

Will house prices go down in 2023?

Reacting to the latest Nationwide HPI figures, the Building Society’s chief economist Robert Gardner said: “The start of 2023 saw a further slowing in annual house price growth to 1.1%, from 2.8% in December. Moreover, January saw a further monthly price fall (-0.6%), which left prices 3.2% lower than their August peak (after taking account of seasonal effects).

“There are some encouraging signs that mortgage rates are normalising, but it is too early to tell whether activity in the housing market has started to recover. The fall in house purchase approvals in December reported by the Bank of England largely reflects the sharp decline in mortgage applications following the mini-Budget.

“It will be hard for the market to regain much momentum in the near term as economic headwinds are set to remain strong, with real earnings likely to fall further and the labour market widely projected to weaken as the economy shrinks.”

The cost of living has hampered the UK property market (image: PA)

Mr Gardner added that “overall affordability” will remain an issue for many buyers in the “near term” as a result of the cost of living crisis. He said much of the issue was down to the cost of servicing a mortgage - although rates are gradually reducing.